While Jamie Foxx continues to recover, his team is shutting down rumours.

Recently, claims have been spreading online that the “Collateral” star’s mysterious medical complication, which sent him to hospital in April, was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

The rumour caught on after gossip columnist A.J. Benza appeared on the “Ask Dr. Drew” podcast and made the unsubstantiated claim.

Benza claimed that he’d heard Foxx suffered a blood clot due to the vaccine, causing a stroke.

But in a statement to NBC News, reps for the actor called the rumour “completely inaccurate.”

Despite Benza not naming the source of his claims, or responding to NBC News’ request for comment, the rumour has spread online, thanks to personalities like right-wing commentator Candace Owens amplifying the claims on her YouTube show.

Other right-wing personalities like Charlie Kirk and actor Kevin Sorbo have also tweeted out the rumour.

As rumours have spread generally about Foxx’s illness and his condition, his daughter Corinne took to her Instagram Story last month to let everyone know that her father had been out of hospital for weeks, and was already well enough to play pickleball.