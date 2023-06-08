Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell have a baby on the way!

Kramer — who was married to Mike Caussin from 2015-2021, but had a very up and down relationship with him due to his infidelity — took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the exciting news.

The star — who got engaged to Russell last month after six and a half months of dating — wrote, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!

“Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test.”

Kramer, 39, also shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex Caussin, while Russell has a 16-year-old son.

Kramer revealed on her “Whine Down” podcast that she’s 15 weeks pregnant, admitting it’s been really hard to hide.

She also said that at 5 weeks, she started puking and being miserable, but is now down to puking once a day.

Kramer then confirmed that she knows the gender, but she’s keeping it to herself for now.