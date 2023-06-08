It appears the grind never stops for Wes Anderson.

While the filmmaker is gearing up for next week’s release of his highly-anticipated comedy/drama “Asteroid City” followed by Netflix’s fall 2023 release of his adaptation of Road Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”, Anderson is already developing his next film, which Michael Cera has reportedly been cast in.

The project marks the 54-year-old director’s 13th feature, which The Film Stage reports has been greenlit to commence production later this year by “Asteroid City” cinematographer, Robert Yeoman.

“I’m out of the loop on that one. But [Anderson] works. He’s a workaholic. I’ll give him that,” Yeoman told the outlet. “We jumped right from ‘Asteroid City’ into the ‘Henry Sugar’ thing. We were in Spain and then we went to England.

“He works harder than anybody. He’s just always got something going on,” the cinematographer continued before poking fun at himself: “I’m a little more like: take some time off and enjoy my life.”

Further details about the project remain unknown, however Cera is rumoured to star in the film alongside Jeff Goldblum and Benicio Del Toro.

Beforehand, Cera, who was originally attached to “Asteroid City” — starring Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and more — will appear in “Barbie” this summer, plus “Black Mirror”‘s upcoming sixth season.