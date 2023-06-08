Jenna Jameson is now married. On May 23, the former porn star wed girlfriend Jessi Lawless in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, according to an interview with People.

“I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” Jameson told the oulet.

Jameson, who came out as bisexual in 2004, said that she had previously solely romanced males for the sake of becoming pregnant and having a child.

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children,” the mom of three explains. “And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

With her ex-Tito Ortiz, Jameson has fraternal twins Journey and Jesse, age 14, and Batel, age 6, with her ex-Lior Bitton. She was formerly married to Jay Grdina and Brad Armstrong.

Jameson and Lawless walked down the aisle to “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, and the ceremony was officiated by a Johnny Cash impersonator, according to People. Lawless wore a black suit for the affair.

Jameson told the outlet she came across Lawless on social media approximately a year ago. Over time, she began engaging with Lawless by leaving comments on her TikTok page. “I was curious about this person called Jenna Can’t Lose,” Lawless expressed, referring to Jameson’s online username. “Little did I know, it was none other than Jenna freaking Jameson. I was absolutely astounded.”

The couple stated that they plan to have a more extensive celebration in the future.

“The future looks incredibly bright and I’m just so excited to be on this adventure with Jessi,” said Jameson.