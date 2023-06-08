DC Young Fly is paying tribute to his longtime partner, Ms Jacky Oh!, after her untimely death last week.

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly met in 2015, the same year that DC Young Fly made his first appearance on “Wild ‘N Out”, on which Jacky Oh was already starring. The couple shares three children: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months.

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of Jacky Oh’s death, the former television personality died in Miami last Wednesday for causes unknown. The outlet, citing a since-deleted Instagram post, reported that Jacky Oh had been in Miami for a “mommy makeover.” She was 32.

On Thursday, the “Wild ‘N Out” star took to Instagram to praise his late love and her dedication to their family. Sharing a photo of him with Jacky Oh during her pregnancy, DC Young Fly shared that he wasn’t in a rush to post because “I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality.”

“I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢 You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” DC Young Fly wrote. “Your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

The TV personality added that he and their family will “continue to pray” and hold onto their faith because that’s all they know. “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap,” he concluded the post. “U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫 … jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed Jacky Oh’s death last Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” BET Media Group wrote in an Instagram post. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

For one of her last Instagram posts, Jacky Oh commemorated Mother’s Day 2023 by sharing stunning images from a family photo shoot, where DC Young Fly commented with two hearts emojis.

“i do a lot. but being a mommy is my favourite,” she wrote on Instagram on May 13. “God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!”

