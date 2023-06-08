Get ready for the chaos!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first full trailer for season 3 of “The Witcher”. The new season premieres June 29.

The will be Henry Cavill’s final season on the show, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role.

The main conflict for this season is shown in the trailer, with Ciri, played by Freya Allan, at its centre. Ciri is being sought for by monarchs, magicians and monsters of the Continent as Geralt, played by Henry Cavill, hides her. In order to learn more about Ciri’s undiscovered abilities, Geralt, Ciri and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer will work together throughout the season.

Shots of Yennefer instructing Ciri, a pursuit scene on horseback, and a lot of dazzling sword fighting by Henry Cavill’s Geralt are also seen.

“As a ‘Witcher’ fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” wrote Hemsworth in October, revealing that he’d be stepping into the role Cavill played for the show’s first three seasons.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth continued. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

Netflix also released some first-look images of the upcoming season.

Witcher season 3 — Photo: Netflix

Witcher season 3 — Photo: Netflix

“The Witcher Season 3” will be available on Netflix in two parts. On June 29, Volume 1 will be released, and it includes the first five episodes. The season’s last three episodes are in Volume 2, which debuts on July 27 on streaming services.