Adrian Grenier‘s entourage just grew by one. He’s officially a father!

The 46-year-old actor and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, announced Thursday afternoon that they welcomed a baby boy. The couple took to their Instagram and announced the news with a series of photos featuring Jordan showing off her baby bump.

We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago,” the couple shared in the caption. “In an instant…Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.”

The caption continued, “We couldn’t be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child. We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one. All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!”

The announcement comes about a year after the “Entourage” star and Jordan eloped near the Atlas Mountains while vacationing with friends in Morocco.

“I’ve always been romantic. Since I was born I’ve had a pure vision of love. My essential core dreamed of one day being bonded with another. In fact I declared to my mother at the mere age of 8, ‘Mom, I am a one woman man!'” Grenier wrote on Instagram in June 2022 to commemorate their marriage. “But like in any great love story I got off track. I was blinded and numb, lost in shadow. Afraid, cynical, surrounded by so many, but alone. You came into my life, delivered a cosmic wallop upside my soul, and I was moved back to love. You shook me awake, and I once again remembered…I am indeed a one woman man. And you are my one woman.”

In the June 2021 issue of Austin Life, Grenier shared how their life together on a farm in Texas came to be. “When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that’s where Jordan comes in. We have a long history and I said, ‘I’m in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together,'” he told the magazine. “Thankfully, she was interested. We negotiated terms of the heart, and decided we were going to get some land.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adrian Grenier Marries Longtime Love Jordan Roemmele in Idyllic Moroccan Ceremony

Adrian Grenier Talks Possible ‘Entourage’ Revival and What He’d Change (Exclusive)

Adrian Grenier Gets Buck Naked to Celebrate His 40th Birthday