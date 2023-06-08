Ariana Madix isn’t wasting any time turning a hurtful remark into a business opportunity.

Following part three of Wednesday’s “Vanderpump Rules”‘s season 10 reunion, the reality star unveiled a new T-shirt she’s selling, inspired by a cruel comment her ex Tom Sandoval said about having sex with her.

One of the episode’s many explosive moments came when host Andy Cohen asked Sandoval if he’d slept with anyone else after engaging in a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” Madix chimed in. Her response quickly prompted Sandoval who fired back: “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”

The musician’s insensitive remark infuriated his “VPR” co-stars.

“You’re disgusting,” Lala Kent and James Kennedy continuously repeated at the reunion. Kent further commented on Sandoval’s remark after the episode aired, saying that it “made me feel sick to my stomach.”

As for Madix, she decided to take Sandoval’s comment and turn it into new merchandise for her and co-star Katie Maloney’s website, Something About Her, which they launched for their upcoming sandwich shop business.

Shortly after the reunion aired, Madix unveiled the $34.99 T-shirt online Wednesday night. The graphic shirt features a cartoon image of herself pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich alongside the words: “f**k me in this shirt.” The artwork was designed by Carla Furey of White Shadow Art.

Photo: Instagram/ @WhiteShadowArt

Ever since news of “Scandoval” broke in March, fans have been supporting Madix by purchasing merch from the website. At the reunion, she and Maloney revealed that they made $200,000 on their line within the first few days alone after Sandoval and Leviss’ affair became public.

The entire tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” can be streamed on Peacock.