Harry Styles may be heading to the greatest sports stage — the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Like most speculation, rumours are circulating on Twitter that the “As It Was” singer will be the 2024 Half Time Show performer.

On Tuesday, a verified independent reporter posed the idea, tweeting: “There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time Grammy award winner and former One Direction star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.”

The tweet has now gone viral with nearly three million views.

There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c2lzUWUbSc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 7, 2023

Of course, Harry Styles mega fans are going crazy over the rumours, “manifesting” for them to come true.

“Harry Styles might be headlining Super Bowl 2024” me: pic.twitter.com/AJuAS1HJh4 — The Show ◟̽◞̽ (@angelslouisw) June 7, 2023

if harry styles headlines the superbowl THATS my superbowl — 💌 shit you should care about 💌 (@SYSCAbout) June 7, 2023

If Harry Styles were to perform at the Super Bowl, all the grown men are gonna cry when us fans take all the tickets🤭 — Abby🤠 (@abbyv_20) June 7, 2023

Me if Harry Styles headlines Super Bowl 2024 pic.twitter.com/NKR4FpNHhu — T (@tbonee_steak) June 8, 2023

yeah if harry styles headlines the super bowl you better believe i’ll be there in my “go sports” shirt + feather boa — Aubri Kaufman (@aubrirose) June 7, 2023

One thing’s for sure, if Styles is indeed heading to Super Bowl LVIII, he’s sure to bring the most feather boas a football game has ever seen. Or, perhaps, his half-time show — known for surprise appearances — is the perfect opportunity for a One Direction reunion.

The 58th Super Bowl will take place on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the first time the big game’s hosted in Nevada.