Shawn Mendes has released a powerful new song, titled “What the Hell Are We Dying For?”, amid the devastating Canadian wildfires.

The Canadian hitmaker revealed he’d written the track shortly before releasing it, telling fans: “[It] felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time,” alongside some heart emojis.

The cover art for the song featured the New York skyline covered in orange haze due to the fires.

Despite Mendes’ lyrics obviously mentioning the wildfires, some pointed out there seemed to be some bits about his on/off girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The lyrics include, “Smoke in the air/ the city’s burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don’t make a sound.

“Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about/ I want to save us, but I don’t know how.”

Others praised Mendes for releasing the track amid the wildfires.

According to Global News, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said that as of Thursday, there were 428 fires actively burning across the country, 231 of which were out of control. The fires have resulted in an orange haze covering cities including New York because of the bad air quality.