Takeoff’s mother is taking legal action.

According to Rolling St0ne, Titania Davenport, the mother of the Migos rapper, has filed a wrongful death suit against the owners of the bowling alley where he was killed.

READ MORE: Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Formally Indicted On Murder Charges

The suit was filed in Harris County, Texas, alleging that the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston failed to provide proper security on the night Takeoff died.

Born Kirsnick Ball, the rapper died at 28 on Halloween night last year when he was shot during an altercation at the bowling alley.

The lawsuit alleges that “the facility and premises were rented by a well-known music personality” — the family of Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince — and that there would be a gathering “‘after hours’ and with potentially many artists, popular athletes and public figures.”

It continues, “Despite these facts, Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff].”

READ MORE: Quavo Pays Tribute To Late Nephew Takeoff With New Song ‘Greatness’, Seemingly Confirms Migos Are Done

The lawsuit points to 18 instances of alleged negligence, including, “Negligently failing to provide adequate and appropriate security personnel,” and, “Negligently failing to properly inspect and maintain the premises,” and, “Negligently failing to warn invitees of known hazards at the property,” and, “Negligently failing to properly retain, hire, train, and supervise their employees.”

Last month, the man accused of shooting Takeoff, Patrick Clark, was indicted on murder charges in Harris county.