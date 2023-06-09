Selena Gomez is taking a new approach to getting back on the dating scene.

On Thursday night, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a hilarious video on TikTok in which she is literally shouting for a date at the top of her lungs.

“The struggle man lol,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Gomez is sitting with friends watching a local soccer match as she shouts to the players, “I’m single!”

She adds, “I’m just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

Fans in the comments were laughing it up at Gomez’s very forward approach, with several people calling it, “relatable,” and others simply calling her, “Queen.”

TikTok stars Luke and Sassy Scott got in the comments to say, “Don’t worry Selena. We are in America in a few days. We will help you.”

“Where in us??” Gomez responded.

Gomez has joked about her dating life before, including when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in May 2022.

“I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate,” she said at the time. “But at this point, I will take anyone.”