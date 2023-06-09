Amy Schumer revealed why she dropped out of the “Barbie” movie during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

It was confirmed back in 2017 that Schumer had dropped out of the upcoming live-action flick; now starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey and more.

At the time, they cited scheduling conflicts for the reason Schumer backed out of the much-talked about film.

The comedian told host Andy Cohen on “WWHL” of why she dropped out and whether she’ll be seeing the film: “I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome.

“I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that’s what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences.

“But you know what, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie.”

As Cohen questioned if the original version of the film didn’t feel “feminist and cool,” Schumer shrugged, “Yeah.”

Schumer’s comments come after she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 of why she dropped out of the flick: “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

Watch the “Barbie” trailer below.