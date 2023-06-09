Jennifer Aniston doesn’t see what age has to do with anything.

In a new interview with British Vogue about how she keeps fit, the former “Friends” star reveals the compliment that she really doesn’t like hearing.

The interviewer brings up women often being told, “You look great for your age”, rather than simply, “You look great – period.”

“It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it,” Aniston says. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.”

The 54-year-old actress added, “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

Explaining why she takes fitness so seriously, Aniston says, “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive.”