Prince Archie received a special surprise for his 4th birthday on May 6.

The owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California — the area where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live — took to Instagram to share a letter they’d been sent from the pair, after surprising the youngster with a bike.

The letter — that was signed by Harrison Colcord on behalf of Harry and Meghan — read, “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday.

“The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

Shop owner Jennifer Blevins told People that her British partner and shop co-owner, Martin, wanted to give Archie a surprise on his special day; which fell on the same day as King Charles’ coronation.

Blevins shared, “He went and he got one of our little specialized kids’ bikes — they’re really nice little bikes — and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect, it’s got training wheels.’

“And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.'”

Blevins explained how security questioned whether he’d been invited to the house, telling the mag, “He said, ‘I’m just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.'”

Security ran a background check on Martin, before allowing him to leave the flowers, a card, balloons and the bike.