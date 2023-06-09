Jennifer Coolidge still doesn’t feel like a grown up.

The “White Lotus” star is in the new issue of British GQ, and in it she opened up about why she never ended up having children of her own.

Reflecting on life in Los Angeles, the 61-year-old actress admitted, “I’m bored here,” explaining that she doesn’t find much spontaneity in the city anymore.

She recalled a Halloween party she was at year ago that took up four floors, and “each floor had a different thing going on, and it was kind of wild. There were no rules to the party; no one seemed very worried about manners; everyone was just having a really good time.”

But according to Coolidge, L.A. has become much tamer, encouraging people to settle down and have a family instead of having fun with friends.

“I think I’d appreciate it more if I had kids or something,” she said.

Despite friends saying that she should consider adoption, Coolidge said she doesn’t see herself being a mom.

“I’m very, very immature,” she explained. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up.”

Coolidge added that it probably doesn’t help that she tends to date more intense men.

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she said. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”