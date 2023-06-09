Kelis reportedly has a new beau.

Kelis, 43, and Bill Murray, 72, are said to be dating after allegedly “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the U.S.

The pair were said to have bonded after Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, passed away last March after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37.

Murray’s ex-wife Jennifer passed away in 2021.

According to The U.S. Sun, Murray was on hand to watch Kelis perform from the side of the stage at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London last weekend, as well as being spotted at some of her other shows.

A friend told the tabloid: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Neither the singer nor Murray have commented on the rumours.

ET Canada has contacted reps for Murray and Kelis for comment.