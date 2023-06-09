Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are looking like an item.

The pair have been spotted together a number of times in recent weeks, and now People is reporting details about the relationship between the singer and the Formula One driver.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source who knows them told the outlet. “It’s fun and flirty.”

Last week, Shakira was seen at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, where Hamilton came in second with Team Mercedes. They were seen hanging out together after the race.

After the event, Shakira and Hamilton were spotted out for diner and drinks with a group of friends, which were posted to social media.

“In all truth, what Lewis does is unparalleled, all the politics at play, nothing like his position has ever existed, and surely not with the grace he holds it in” – Mustafa the Poet via IG story 💜 pic.twitter.com/EIqTDePInA — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 4, 2023

Hamilton could seen in the photos sitting next to Shakira with his hand around her waist.

Shakira was also seen with Hamilton and friends on a boat trip in Miami after the 2023 Grand Prix last month.