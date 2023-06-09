Amy Schumer is a big “Vanderpump Rules” fan, so it’s no surprise she has a few things to say about Scandoval.

The actress spoke about that cheating scandal as she chatted to Andy Cohen on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

After Tom Sandoval was slammed earlier this week for criticizing his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, for having sex with a T-shirt on, Schumer weighed into the debate. And, unsurprisingly, she wasn’t a fan of the comment.

Schumer — who labelled Sandoval a “narcissist” and said she’s never been a fan of him — told Cohen, “When he said, yeah, uh, her T-shirt was on, like, first of all, I usually have sex with a T-shirt on, okay?

“You can’t just be out there in the wind.”

“That was so revolting,” she added. “I just feel like every woman’s vagina just snapped shut when he said that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Schumer said of Scandoval, “I hope that they fall out of these patterns of getting with these men who just love bomb them. You know, these young women, you think that’s love, somebody just puts that much on you, and that’s not really love.”

As Cohen asked whether she thought Leviss and Sandoval might stand a chance as a couple, Schumer insisted, “Of course not.

“He will replace her and put somebody else on a pedestal and then he’ll demean them. She’ll be a casualty, but she’s [28], so she’ll learn. I hope she finds real love and real self-love.”

Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines since March after their months-long affair was revealed. He’d been dating Madix for nine years at the time, when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

During the “VPR” season 10 reunion, it was revealed that the affair had actually started before Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding in August.

