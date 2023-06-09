Ariana Madix isn’t heartless.

Following Wednesday’s explosive “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode, The Daily Mail caught up with the reality star at LAX airport to ask her all about it.

“It was a lot,” she said of the dramatic special, in which she unloaded on ex Tom Sandoval for cheating on her with Raquel Leviss.

Asked how she felt when she first learned Sandoval and Leviss had been sleeping together in her house, Madix said, “I’m sure you can imagine.”

The cameraman then asked of Leviss, “Do you feel for her a little bit even?”

“Sure, yeah,” Madix admitted, and when asked if she believes Sandoval and Leviss when they say they’re still in love, she responded, “I dunno.”

During the reunion, Leviss shared that she had considered skipping the special altogether, while offering Madix an apology.

“I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping the secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning,” she said. “Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even fathom the pain that I’ve caused you.”

She added, “I have been completely selfish, and you’re right. ‘Selfish’ is not the right word, because it doesn’t even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in.”