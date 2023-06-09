Coming together for the kids! Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna, aka Angela White, all had reason to celebrate this week as their daughters, Stormi, True and Dream, graduated from pre-kindergarten together.

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” Kylie captioned a pic with her first-born during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, adding flower and heart-hands emojis. In the photo, Kylie wears a black blazer and jeans as she holds a bouquet of flowers and embraces Stormi. The five-year-old dons a white lace dress for the occasion.

Khloe shared a series of sweet images to her own timeline with the caption, “Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok.” Five-year-old True donned a pink Lanvin sweater and sequin skirt for the occasion, while Khloe wore jeans and a black jacket with furry trim.

In one of Khloe’s photos, the trio of cousins pose together with their bouquets.

According to TMZ, Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, was also on-hand for the event, along with True’s dad, Tristan Thompson. The outlet noted that all parties appeared to act cordial during the outing, although Chyna did not appear to interact with the Kardashian group. It was unclear whether Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, attended the festivities.

It’s been one year since Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against Rob and his family came to an end, when the jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna. The trial lasted two weeks, and it came nearly five years after Chyna first mounted her $100 million lawsuit, in which she claimed the family schemed to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of “revenge” for leaving Rob.

The following month, Chyna and Rob reached a settlement on a separate “revenge porn” lawsuit before a jury had been selected, thus largely concluding their protracted legal battles.

Chyna did not share any photos from Wednesday’s event on her timeline, but did mark the occasion with a pair of pics on her Instagram Story. In the shots, she and Dream pose happily in front of a “2035” balloon display.

Over on her own IG Story, Kylie shared a fashion shot and called her ensemble, “my mom into meetings look.”

For her part, Khloe posted a photo of four matching pink-and-white bouquets and the caption, “Graduation Day.”

The family outing comes amid a budding romance between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet.

A source told ET last month, “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Kylie and Travis, 32, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. In January, the pair — who share children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1 — decided to take a break after leading different lifestyles.

In April, ET confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had recently begun dating Timothée. The source tells ET that the 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the reality TV star are keeping things casual.

“Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key,” the source says. “They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

The source adds, “Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

Kylie and Timothée have yet to confirm anything themselves or share hints of their blossoming romance on social media. The pair reportedly met through Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.

