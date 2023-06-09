Niall Horan’s girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, has had a lot of songs written about her.

The One Direction hitmaker chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about his new album The Show, which is out today.

As Hoffman mentioned there was a lot of relationship material on the release, Horan replied, “Yeah, 100%. I’m in a relationship, so I think that comes with [it].

“Usually it’s the love songs are heartbreak songs, so it’s nice to be able to write better, you know, more happier stuff.”

Horan added of how his girlfriend feels about the songs being written about her, “I think she’s just like, what? Really? She’s like, taken aback, I suppose.”

The singer also revealed that the number one thing he looks for in a partner is a good sense of humour, saying it goes a long way especially when they’re as sarcastic as him.

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – JULY 24: Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the chat, Horan discussed whether he is surprised by the amount of demand for a One Direction reunion.

“Not surprised, but I do get asked it, uh… every day,” he said, revealing his usual responses: “I don’t know anything about it. There hasn’t been a conversation. And I’m sure if there ever is one, you’ll know about it. That’s kind of the answer every time.”

Harry Styles recently said “never say never” about the possibility of a reunion, to which Horan responded, “I agree with Harry. Same thing as he said.”

