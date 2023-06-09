It’s officially Filipino Heritage Month and we’re highlighting Filipino celebrities who have shattered boundaries and left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars — Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

With over 200 million records sold worldwide, Mars, 37, has become synonymous with the Billboard charts. This trailblazing Filipino artist has revolutionized the entertainment industry with an impressive collection of accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards and multiple Billboard chart-topping hits. As a songwriter, producer and performer, he has hooked audiences with his infectious blend of pop, R&B and funk.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo, 20, made a meteoric splash onto the music scene in 2021 with the release of her Grammy-winning debut album “SOUR”, with her single “Drivers License” giving her the record of youngest artist to score a No. 1 in the UK at the age of 18.

Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere — Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Carrrere, 56, earned widespread recognition for her diverse roles in films such as “Wayne’s World” and “True Lies,” showcasing her versatility as an actress. Carrere’s career has been honoured with prestigious awards, including a Grammy Award and multiple NAACP Image Awards.

READ MORE: Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak ‘Sexually’ Withdraw Silk Sonic From Grammys Consideration

Jo Koy

Jo Koy — Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

With sold-out shows across the globe, Koy, 52, has become one of the most successful stand-up comedians of his time. He has released multiple highly acclaimed comedy specials, including “Jo Koy: Live from Seattle” and “Comin’ in Hot”. Koy’s achievements have garnered him prestigious awards, such as the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Nico Santos

Nico Santos — Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Known for his memorable performances in projects like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Superstore,” Santos, 30, has numerous accolades to his name, including Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, solidifying his status as a rising star. His turns as Mateo in “Superstore” was perhaps the first time a queer, undocumented Filipino immigrant was represented on network television.

Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips — Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Phillips, 61, has delivered remarkable performances in films such as “La Bamba” and “Stand and Deliver.” His portrayal of Ritchie Valens earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. As a Filipino artist, he has broken barriers and paved the way for greater representation.

Dante Basco

Known for his iconic role as Rufio in “Hook” and as the voice of Zuko in “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Basco, 47, has achieved a dedicated fan following for his memorable portrayals. Many Filipinos remember him as one of the first Filipino faces they saw in a Hollywood film.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Confirms She’ll Be Releasing New Music Next Year: ‘I Am So Excited’

Nicole Scherzinger

With her powerful vocals and lively performances, Scherzinger, 44, has achieved tremendous success as both a solo artist and a member of the iconic girl group the Pussycat Dolls. She has sold millions of records worldwide and earned numerous awards, including Grammy nominations and MTV Video Music Awards.

Chad Hugo

Chad Hugo — Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

As one-half of the renowned production duo The Neptunes, Hugo, 49, along with Pharrell Williams, has co-created chart-topping hits for numerous artists, including Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears. Considered pioneer in the production world, exceptional talent and innovative sound have garnered multiple Grammy Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens — Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Hudgens, 34, rose to fame with her breakout role in Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise. Her accomplishments include numerous Teen Choice Awards and a Billboard Music Award. As a proud Filipino entertainer, she was recently given the prestigious role of global tourism ambassador for the Philippines. Her latest untitled project also sees her diving deep into her roots as she travels to the Philippines to explore her family history.