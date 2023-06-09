Johnny Depp’s fans are celebrating his birthday.

On Friday, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star turns 60, and the night before, he performed a show in Romania with his band Hollywood Vampires.

On Instagram, the band shared that during the concert, the 40,000-person audience at Bucharest’s Romexpo arena sang “Happy Birthday” for Depp.

“Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard,” a visibly touched Depp told the crowd.

“Beautiful. Thank you,” he added, blowing everyone a kiss.

The concert was the band’s first on their European tour, while will play dates across the continent through the end of July, when Hollywood Vampires will return to the U.S.

Depp was also seen wearing a cast on his left leg during the show, after having fractured his ankle at the end of last month, prompting several concert cancellations.

“My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better,” the actor announced on Instagram at the time.