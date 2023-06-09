It seems like Drake has a new lady in his life.

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share a happy birthday message to Lilah, who was his “Search & Rescue” cover star.

He posted, alongside a photo: “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate.”

Drake went on to call her “my inspo my confidant my best mate my heart.”

The photo came after Drake and J Hus dropped the new song “Who Told You”, in which Drizzy gave Lilah a shout-out.

Drake rapped, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry/Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize/Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes.”

When “Search & Rescue”, starring Lilah on the cover art, was released earlier this year, fans thought the fact Drake had got a Kim Kardashian lookalike on board could be another shot at the reality TV star’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

However, given their alleged relationship status now, it looks like it was more than just another dig.