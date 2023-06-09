Get ready to ROFL this fall, as comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will embark on a four-arena tour.

READ MORE: Comedian Jim Gaffigan To Play Late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford In AMC Series

The dates are Nov. 3 at the Chase Centre in San Francisco; Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles; Nov. 10 at the Enterprise Centre in St. Louis, and Nov. 11 at the Chase Centre in Chicago.

“Jim and I met doing “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and have been talking about doing this for years,” said Seinfeld in a statement. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” said Gaffigan. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

The nine-season run of NBC’s “Seinfeld” garnered multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice honours. In 2009, TV Guide ranked it the greatest television program of all time, while a survey conducted by 60 Minutes and Vanity Fair in 2012 declared it the greatest sitcom ever.

Seinfeld also directed, co-wrote, and produced the forthcoming comedy film “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” which he will also act in.

Gaffigan is a multiplatinum recording artist, actor, comedian, writer, producer and multi-time New York Times best-selling author. He is also a seven-time Grammy nominee.