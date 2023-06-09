Click to share this via email

Happy fourth anniversary to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Celebrating their milestone, Pratt, 43, and Schwarzenegger, 33, returned to their wedding venue on Thursday, where they shared a sweet toast to their bond on social media.

The couple shared a heartwarming anniversary snap at the enchanting San Ysidro Ranch as they reminisced on their wedding day.

Pratt wrote: “Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said ‘I do!’ Love you honey!”

Schwarzenegger also shared a carousel of memories from their wedding day at the picturesque venue in Montecito.

“Came back to the place where it all happened ♥️ happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you ♥️,” Schwarzenegger wrote alongside the stunning pics.

Sending her heartfelt wishes, Schwarzenegger’s mom Maria Shriver congratulated the couple on their anniversary.

“Love this love you both love being inspired by your love love watching how you treat each other laugh with each other respect one another love becomes you bravo ❤️,” she lovingly commented, while Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger left an affectionate and simple heart emoji.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger exchanged vows on June 8, 2019. Not long after, the couple welcomed their daughters, Lyla and Eloise. He also shares is son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.