Rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s romance haven’t died down just yet.

On Tuesday night, the rumoured couple were both spotted at the same restaurant in London, though it appears they were not dining together.

According to a report from People, Hadid arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse with her friend, male model Neelam Gill, while DiCaprio arrived soon after with his parents.

“It’s not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night,” a source told People. “They didn’t arrive or sit together or eat together.” The source adds that Hadid did not arrive to the restaurant with DiCaprio’s parents.

DiCaprio and Hadid were last spotted together in March at a pre-Oscars party, where a source told People at the time they “were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key.”

“There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot,” the source said.

That came just a few weeks after an insider close to Hadid had told the outlet that the pair’s romance had “fizzled out.”

DiCaprio was first linked with Hadid in September 2022, when they were seen together at New York Fashion Week. There were a number of other sighting of the rumoured couple in the months that followed.