TLC have an array of stars in their documentary “TLC Forever”.

The band — who are currently on the Hot Summer Nights Tour with Shaggy and special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston — chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair about teaming up with the likes of Dave Grohl in the Lifetime doc, which chronicles the journey of the group.

Having someone like Grohl — who lost Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins last year — appear meant a lot, given TLC band member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in 2002 in a car accident.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins said of Grohl, “He actually can understand exactly what we felt because he lost a group member as well. So, you know, there’s no one more perfect in my eyes that could have spoke on our behalf.”

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas said of how the Grohl collab came about, “We were in concert in Australia some years back and the Foo Fighters were on the same TV show as us. We were backstage and we all had a in love moment. It was so funny, because we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re such fans.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re such fans!'”

Elsewhere in the chat, Watkins said of what she hopes fans will take away from the documentary: “Well, the diehard TLC fans who followed us for 30 years, I hope they learn some stuff about us that they didn’t know.

“I think it’s very important that we told it from our our point of view and not, you know, when we’re gone and somebody slaughters our story that we’re actually here. And it’s a blessing to be able to say it ourselves.”

Thomas added that she hopes it inspires people to “continue on with whatever it is” they believe in, “no matter how hard it gets,” saying that despite most groups usually breaking up by now, that was never an option for them.

She insisted, “We didn’t even think about it, even at our lowest point. We didn’t think about that option.”

You can catch TLC performing at their 2023 Hot Summer Nights Tour at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 15.