Kim Zolciak is heading back to Bravo. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is teasing her upcoming return to the franchise in a new image with her co-stars.

As ET previously reported, Zolciak makes a cameo appearance in the reality show’s 15th season.

Zolciak posted two photos to Instagram on Thursday, striking a pose with Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow.

“See you soon 🎥 @bravotv #RHOA” she wrote in her caption.

In a trailer posted back in March, prior to news of Zolciak’s split from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage, Sheree is seen reuniting with her OG castmates for the first time since season 1 of the series. In the preview, Zolciak seems more than ready to party with her fellow “RHOA” alums for a night out, while the She By Sheree points out: “Kim, your t*ts look smaller.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Zolciak’s new post comes as she’s formally removed her married name, Biermann, from her Instagram handle.

The former couple filed for divorce on May 5 — shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke — bringing their romance to an end.

Since the divorce filing, things have gotten messy, from accusations she’s has a “compulsive” gambling problem to claims he’s a manipulator. Then there’s this — Biermann reportedly claimed to cops that Zolciak allegedly punched him in the back of the head following an argument over a number of luxury items he allegedly locked up in a safe.

The couple’s initial flame was first sparked by a chance encounter at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children. Together they share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Biermann adopted Zolciak’s oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Their love story was documented on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and on their spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy” — which featured their Georgia nuptials.

Catch up on all the details about their relationship and contentious divorce here.

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann Day Before Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak Completes ‘Family Change’ Course Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak Sings Along to Heartbreak Song With Her Kids Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak Shares Post About ‘Manipulation’ Amid Kroy Biermann Split