Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known to TV fans for his role in “Breaking Bad”, died earlier this month at the age of 52.

The actor’s family told TMZ that he passed away in his sleep on the night of June 1, due to a heart attack.

Batayeh was at home when he died, and his sister said that the death was very sudden, and that he had no history of heart problems.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement.

Along with people a successful touring comedian, Batayeh appeared on a number of TV shows, including “The Bernie Mac Show”, “CSI: Miami” and more.

On “Breaking Bad”, Batayeh appeared in three episodes as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the industrial laundromat owned by drug lord Gus Fring, where Walter White and Jesse Pinkman set up their secret meth lab.

Mike is survived by five sisters, and a large extended family.