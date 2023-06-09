Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailey Bieber is promoting her latest Rhode Skin product with some sizzling snaps.

The model took to Instagram to talk about her glazing milk being “the essential prep step” ahead of its release on June 15.

Bieber poured the milk over her left shoulder, looking seductively at the camera in a white crop top and briefs.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Responds To Kendall Jenner ‘Feuding’ Rumours With Cheeky Post

She explained to fans why they need to buy the latest product in her skincare line in the caption.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Takes Cold Plunge For Wellness Wednesday

Bieber posted another sexy ad for the glazing milk on Instagram, as well:

She then gave social media users a little behind-the-scenes look at the shoot with a TikTok clip.

In the video, Bieber poured the milky liquid over her shoulder, before laughing and looking away from the camera.