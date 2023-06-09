Jon Gosselin attended some of his kids’ graduation ceremonies but not all. Gosselin recently spoke candidly to People about the activities of his children and how he feels about being estranged from six of them.

“I had eight graduations this year,” Gosselin tells People. “I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah [Gosselin] and Collin [Gosselin]. So I’ve been pretty much estranged from Mady [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosselin] for nine years.”

Mady and Cara, identical twin sisters, have received their degrees from college. The other children, the sextuplets of Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate, graduated from high school.

Four of the children — Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Alexis Gosselin — live with their mother, according to Jon.

Speaking about his estrangement from the other children, Jon says, “At first it was very difficult, but now it’s, you know, you hope for the best, but you don’t dwell on it, you know what I mean?”

He adds, “Maybe we’ll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can’t put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it.”

Jon says he saw his his ex-wife Kate Gosselin at Hannah and Collin’s graduation, noting that he hadn’t seen her “in years.”

“Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” Jon tells the outlet. “I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial.”