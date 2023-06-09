The rumour mill is in overdrive after Drake sparked rumours of a new lady in his life.

On Thursday, the rapper shared an Instagram Story wishing Lilah Pi a happy birthday.

READ MORE: 2023 BET Awards: Drake Leads With Most Nominations

Instagram Story @Drake

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” he wrote, while posting a stunning photo of the R&B artist.

Drizzy also gives Lilah a shout-out in his new song with J Hus, “Who Told You”, which features the lyrics, “Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry/Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize/Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes.”

Lilah was featured on the cover art for Drake’s single “Search & Rescue” earlier this year, with fans speculating that he chose to feature a Kim Kardashian lookalike to take a shot at the reality TV star’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

But with their rumoured new romance, it looks now like there was more to it than that.

Lilah is a singer who boasts over 70k followers on Instagram.

Lilah released her debut EP Atlantis in November 2021, featuring seven tracks about “self-discovery, interpersonal relationships, sadness and balance.”

In an interview with Clash Magazine, the rising music star explained how she developed her passion for music while growing up in East London.

READ MORE: Drake Appears To Confirm Lilah Pi Dating Rumours With Sweet Birthday Post

“My dad was more indie pop like Beatles, Bowie, and that was always his vibe,” she said. “My mum was always a Kanye person.”

Lilah is also a painter and a Shakespeare enthusiast, according to her Instagram account.

“I always say I’m an enigma,” Lilah told Clash when asked to describe herself.

“I just think that I don’t even know who I am yet. Well, on the one hand, I do know who I am, I’ve always known. I know what I stand for and I know what I love to do. On the other hand, I’m out here in the world still discovering everything, growing up, and learning things. I like to use the word enigma because I know who this Lilah girl is but I can’t really describe her myself.”