A “Vanderpump Rules” alum is calling out Tom Sandoval.

On Friday’s episode of “The Toast”, Jax Taylor revealed to podcast host Claudia Oshry that Sandoval had invited his wife Brittany Cartwright to his concert.

“This is how tone-deaf and selfish [Sandoval] is,” Taylor said. “His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany … ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes.’

He continued, “I looked at the phone. I go … ‘Are you f**king serious?’”

Taylor, appearing visibly angry over the incident, explained how he responded, calling Sandoval out for inviting Cartwright despite her still being friends with his ex Ariana Madix and the other women on “Vanderpump Rules”.

“I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f**king text my wife again. How dare you. How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?'” he recalled.

Oshry described Sandoval as a “narcissist” and “not well” for sending Cartwright the invite.

“It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar,” Taylor said.

Earlier this week, the third part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion aired, in which Sandoval continued taking heat over his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.