Jimmie Allen has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit for the second time in just one month.

An anonymous woman, known as Jane Doe 2, has accused the country star of secretly filming her and continuing to engage in sexual contact with her even after she’d revoked consent, according to court documents obtained by People.

The woman claims that she first encountered the “Down Home” singer after he approached her on a plane to Nashville, with the pair meeting up later on “for a fun evening on the town,” per People.

“Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together,” the lawsuit says. “He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children… Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen’s wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated.”

The incident in question occurred after the pair were together in a hotel room in Las Vegas two months later, where the woman alleges that she only agreed to sex with a condom because she was not on birth control at the time.

“As their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom,” the suit claims.

Jane Doe says she verbally revoked her consent, however, Allen continued.

After the Grammy winner fell asleep, the woman noticed that he had been recording their actions on a cell phone that was allegedly hidden in the hotel room closet.

“As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet,” the suit alleges. “She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene.”

Last month, Allen was also sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse, which he has denied.

Those allegations came just weeks after Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis filed for divorce.