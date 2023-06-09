Bryan Cranston played the show’s bumbling patriarch Hal in “Malcolm in the Middle” for seven seasons before the Fox family comedy series ended in 2006. In a recent interview with GQ, Cranston disclosed he intends to return to the role for a future 20th anniversary reunion project that program creator Linwood Boomer approached him about.

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Reveals He’s Planning To Retire At Age 70

“I’m curious about that family 20 years later,” said Cranston, explaining his interest in the project. “What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

But Cranston admitted that even now, more than 20 years later, he still misses his “Malcolm in the Middle” comrades “like crazy.”

“We had such a great family on that [show], and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,'” he told E! News earlier this year. “That would be fun to do.”

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Wants To Play Willie Nelson: ‘We’re Both Old & Wrinkled’

Frankie Munez, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, Catherine Lloyd Burns and Jane Kaczmarek, who was nominated for seven Emmys and played Hal’s wife Lois, were the show’s stars.

Cranston is currently quite busy. He will be seen in the Wes Anderson science fiction romantic comedy “Asteroid City,” which will debut on June 16 and is set during a stargazing convention in the middle of the 1950s.