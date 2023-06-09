The CW is set to become the U.S. home of the the highly-anticipated biblical series, “The Chosen”.

The show tells the story of Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, through the eyes of his followers.

Now in its third season, “The Chosen” originally started out as a crowdsourcing project before becoming a huge hit in countries around the world.

According to Variety, over 110 million viewers have watched at least one episode of the show since it first launched.

“’The Chosen’ is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

The announcement comes after Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the series last month.

“The Chosen” will hit The CW on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Season 3 finale is scheduled to air on Christmas Eve.

A fourth season of the series is currently in production, while a total of seven seasons of the show have been planned.