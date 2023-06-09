Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are sharing some giggles with their 5-month-old daughter, Esti.

Teigen took to Instagram to post some selfies of her and husband John Legend having fun with their baby girl.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Pretending to Be Her In An Adorable Video Will Melt Your Heart

“Our 🐞,” the cookbook author captioned her post.

The sweet snaps show the proud parents holding their daughter as she smiles and giggles at the camera.

Teigen and Legend welcomed their youngest daughter on Jan. 13.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Explains ‘Insane’ DNA Test Mishap That Left Her Convinced She Had An Identical Twin Sister

The couple are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

Announcing Esti’s birth, Teigen wrote, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

The former model added, “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”