Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner is sharing a peek inside her L.A. mega-mansion.

The makeup mogul decided to showcase her bar and living room after a TikTok user asked for a tour of her $36.5 million home.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner And More Celebs Attend Beyoncé’s Concert In Paris

“I’ll show you what room I’m in, I’m in my bar right now,” Jenner says in the clip. Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila is among the many liquor bottles that can be seen on display.

“This is my living room,” she continues. “And my piano which I’m gonna learn how to play.”

Jenner then reveals that her daughter, Stormi Webster, already knows how to play piano, as the 5-year-old has piano lessons every week.

READ MORE: Forbes 2023 Celebrates America’s Richest Self-Made Women, Including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift & Beyoncé

“I’m gonna learn I decided this summer I’m gonna learn how to play the piano,” she adds.

The reality TV star ends the video by blowing a kiss to the camera saying, “that’s it!”

Jenner purchased her seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Holmby Hills property back in 2020.