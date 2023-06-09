Click to share this via email

Steven Tyler doesn’t want to miss a thing when it comes to his family!

The Aerosmith front man enjoyed some quality time with daughter Mia and grandson Axton over the weekend.

Photo: Courtney Evans/Instagram Stories

In a sweet photo, which Mia re-posted to her Instagram Story, Steven can be seen with his arm around his 44-year-old daughter, while little Axton stands to the front.

Mia shares Axton with ex Dan Halen.

Steven is also a father to Liv, 45, Chelsea, 34, and son Taj, 32.

The rock star’s most recent family photo came back on Father’s Day 2021, when he took to Instagram to share a photo featuring all four of his children.

“MY WOLFPACK ❤️❤️❤️❤️#HAPPYFATHERSDAY,” he wrote in his caption.