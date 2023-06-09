Click to share this via email

Sam Asghari is celebrating one year of marriage to Britney Spears.

The model and fitness trainer took to his Instagram Story to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Friday, June 9.

Photo: Instagram Story/Sam Asghari

“Happy 1 year to me and my better half,” he wrote, while sharing a photo of Spears’ hand on top of his, showcasing both of their wedding rings.

Photo: Instagram Story/Sam Asghari

Asghari also posted a video of sweet moments from their lavish nuptials, writing, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”

During an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” last year, the Iranian-American actor noted that married life has been “surreal.”

“We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did,” he said.

Asghari and Spears tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They celebrated the intimate wedding with 50 to 70 guests.