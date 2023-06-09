Amy Schumer is getting honest about the effects of taking Ozempic.

While appearing on “Watc What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, the actress revealed the reasons why she ultimately stopped using the drug, which aids weight loss.

“Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” admitted the comedian.

“And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it.”

The “I Feel Pretty” star also shared her thoughts on celebrities who have denied taking the drug to lose weight.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she added. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

Ozempic injections are typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management, however, many Hollywood stars have spoken out about using the drug in order to slim down.