Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are fuelling wedding rumours, after the couple were spotted wearing matching gold bands on Friday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Watts can be seen wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet, while Crudup looks dapper in a navy suit as the pair return to their New York apartment.

Both Watts and Crudup also sported matching gold wedding bands on their ring fingers.

Reps for the couple did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

During a recent interview on the “Today Show”, Watts fueled speculation about a possible engagement to Crudup, after co-host Hoda Kotb spotted a diamond ring on her finger.

“My eye is hurting. Do you see anything?”, Kotb joked. “It’s like a big glint coming from some ring over here.”

She continued, “I can’t stop looking at it! It just struck me, but it’s beautiful.”

As Watts stayed silent, Savannah Guthrie said, “Hoda is asking if you’re engaged.”

The actress played coy on the matter, jokingly blaming her “brain fog.”

“Whatever you’re wearing, you wear it beautifully,” Kotb told her.

The couple have been dating since 2017.

Previously, Watts had been in a long term relationship with actor Liev Schrieber, with whom she shares two children.