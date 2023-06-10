Marlon Wayans had a turbulent situation with United Airlines on Friday.

The “White Chicks” actor, 50, took to social media to air out his complaints with the American airline after missing his Kansas City performance due to a chaotic incident with the company.

“Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, ‘Oh, now you have to check that bag.’ Bye. I’m in seat 2 A come holla,” Wayans wrote alongside an Instagram vid of himself retelling the situation to his followers.

“Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE.”

Things didn’t end well for the “Scary Movie” as TMZ reports he received a citation from the Denver Police Department for disturbing the peace at the airport.

Wayans shared a screengrab of TMZ’s article about the situation, confirming he received the legal citation from the DPD.

“Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him,” shared Wayans. “The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime, and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude.”

Taking a stand, the actor delved deeper into his encounter with the unnamed United Airlines agent, asserting that he was unfairly targeted, feeling like he was being “picked on” after he simply consolidated his bags, stating the issue involved “racism” and “classism.”