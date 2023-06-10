A 33-year-old Indiana man’s infatuation with Taylor Swift has taken a sinister turn after facing charges of stalking and intimidation.

According to USA Today, Mitchell Taebel allegedly made violent threats upon being denied access to his self-proclaimed “soulmate” on Friday.

Taebel finds himself behind bars, arrested on a string of charges, including harassment, stalking, intimidation, and invasion of privacy. The disturbing threats traced back to the start of the pop sensation’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, and have landed him in the LaPorte County Jail, as revealed by the Sheriff’s Office records.

A document obtained by the local newspaper The Times of Northwest Indiana reveals that on March 29, Taebl shared an audio clip to his Instagram that he sent to Swift stating he would “happily wear a bomb” if he cannot meet his “soul mate.”

The following day, he left a haunting message for Swift’s father, asserting to be her one true soulmate. As the warrant reveals, on April 5, he took it further, sending her an unsettling image via Instagram—an ominous picture of someone firing a handgun at a gun range, according to the outlet.

Officials disclosed that Taebel brazenly vowed to “destroy” Swift and her dancers should she dare to perform her song “Vigilante (expletive)” during a show.

On May 5, Taebel travelled to Nashville, targeting the condominiums where Swift maintains a residence. Evading security measures, he managed to gain access through an unsecured door, but his attempt to proceed further was thwarted when he was apprehended by security personnel in the lobby.

On June 1, a judge set his bail to $15,000 on stalking charges, and he is slated to appear in court on July 27 for the criminal case.