Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lawrence is willing to revive one of her most beloved characters.

Lawrence, 32, revealed to Variety on Friday that she would be “100 percent” down to play the widely-adored Katniss Everdeen from the “Hunger Games” franchise again.

The role shot the Oscar winner to household name status, with the entirety of the “Hunger Games” movies grossing a whopping $2.9 billion worldwide.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Real Story Behind Those Flip-Flops At The 2023 Cannes Film Festival

“Oh, my God – totally!” said the star while promoting her R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings”. “Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

While peering off the Zoom camera, she added: “My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, and Woody Harrelson formed the stellar ensemble in the four gripping “Hunger Games” films. The debut installment, directed by Gary Ross and released in 2012, paved the way for the subsequent three helmed by Francis Lawrence.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She Did ‘No Hard Feelings’ Because She ‘Owed One’ To Director For Introducing Her To Cooke Maroney

A prequel, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, is due for release on November 17, featuring a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Hunter Schafer. The film unveils the journey of Coriolanus Snow’s ascent to become President of Panem.

Lawrence’s latest flick, “No Hard Feelings”, which sees the actress play a 32-year-old Uber driver hired by a wealthy couple to help seduce their 19-year-old son, hits theatres on June 23.