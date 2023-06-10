Nicki Minaj has been slammed with a lawsuit.

The “Super Bass” rapper, 40, is being sued by a jeweller for allegedly failing to return jewelry she borrowed and damaged, according to TMZ.

According to the documents obtained by the outlet, Minaj allegedly borrowed dozens of pieces of jewelry and did not return the items on the date agreed upon.

Minaj’s attorney, Jordan Siev, denies the claims, stating there is a significant lack of evidence that the “Anaconda” performer damaged the jewelry. He has labelled the suit a publicity stunt.

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki,” said the attorney.

“This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweller designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

The Roseark jewelry store claims that an agreement was struck with Minaj’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, who borrowed a collection of items on behalf of the rap star. The contract placed responsibility on Nelson for any damages, and Roseark alleges noticeable damage to a pair of earrings and a leaf ring among the borrowed items.

Caught in the legal crossfire, Minaj finds herself named as a defendant in the lawsuit, despite having no direct involvement with the jeweller, according to reports.

While Roseark claims to have sent invoices totalling $26,239.50 plus interest to Nelson for the alleged damages, no payment has been received.

A source close to the rapper contends that all items were returned promptly and that the jeweller lodged a complaint long after regaining possession.