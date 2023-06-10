Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince William took charge as he led the royal rehearsals for the grand birthday parade of his father, King Charles, on Saturday morning.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales overlooked the last rehearsal ahead of Trooping the Colour—an iconic public extravaganza honouring the British monarch’s birthday.

Set to grace Horse Guards Parade on June 17, this year’s celebration signifies King Charles’ inaugural birthday parade, following Queen Elizabeth’s longstanding tradition of hosting the event during this time of year.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Offer To Replace Food Stolen From Welsh Foodbank They Visited Last Year

Prince William — Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Prince William took charge, alongside other regiments from the household division, for the upcoming parade. This year’s Trooping the Colour will showcase the Welsh Guards, with their flag taking center stage in the presence of the King.

Prince William — Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

An army source disclosed to People that “the purpose of the Colonel’s review is to decide that the are ready for the monarch.”

The Prince of Wales led on horseback, guiding the parade down London’s iconic Mall. Adorned in the distinguished Guard of Honour Order, he sported a striking ensemble featuring a bearskin cap, tunic, garter sash, and a gleaming sword.

READ MORE: Prince William’s Earthshot Prize To Take Centre Stage In Singapore This Year

Prince William — Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over 1,500 soldiers and 300 majestic horses from the Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier, and Coldstream Guards of the Household Division paraded before Prince William.

The event will be aired to millions of television viewers next Saturday, June 17.