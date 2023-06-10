Kristin Davis is getting candid about the barrage of unwarranted negative comments she has endured online regarding her appearance.

In an interview with The Telegraph published on Friday, the 58-year-old actress revealed the truth behind her use of fillers while adding that she’s been “ridiculed relentlessly” for using the cosmetic treatment.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” Davis, known for her portrayal of Charlotte in “Sex in the City”, shared to the outlet. “And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted…”

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘Sex And The City’ By Sharing One Of Carrie’s Iconic Accessories

Davis said she first started with Botox but “didn’t do anything else for a long time” before giving fillers a try.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she reflected. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2: Carrie And Aidan Eat Out With Miranda And Charlotte In New Pics

Davis pointed out that “people personally blame us when it goes wrong” but emphasized that the culprit is the doctor.

She revealed on the topic of her lips, “no one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” before sharing that her good friends eventually reeled her back to reality.

“And Just Like That”, the spin-off series to the wildly iconic “Sex in the City”, premieres its second season on HBO on July 22.